Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

CIB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

