$1.11 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.13. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

