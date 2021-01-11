Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €37.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.31 ($39.19).

Shares of STM stock opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.38. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

