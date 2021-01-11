Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €37.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.31 ($39.19).

Shares of STM stock opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.38. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

