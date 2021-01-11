Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.56 ($13.60).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

