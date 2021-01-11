Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.11 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of UCTT opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,022 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

