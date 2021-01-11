The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $71.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock worth $63,124,523. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.