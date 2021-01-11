Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.10. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $17,594,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

