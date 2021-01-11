Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) received a €17.20 ($20.24) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €15.20 ($17.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.97 and a 200 day moving average of €14.72. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

