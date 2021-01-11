Bank of America Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.17. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $96,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 35.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after buying an additional 91,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

