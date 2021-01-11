Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Raised to $108.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CBOE opened at $98.81 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

