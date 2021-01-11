Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Raised to $108.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.
CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
CBOE opened at $98.81 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
