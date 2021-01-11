Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

