Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $43.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 272.31 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.