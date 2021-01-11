Silverway Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,595.69 and approximately $20.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.59 or 0.01423550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00566838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051989 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00189473 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.