Scala Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,634.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Scala has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $3,634.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. In the last week, Scala has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,322,189,688 coins and its circulating supply is 9,522,189,688 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

