$50.47 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $50.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.23 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $194.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.65 million to $211.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.40 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $363.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of LSPD opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -83.74. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

