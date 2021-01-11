Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Receives GBX 1,637.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

ICP opened at GBX 1,758 ($22.97) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,413.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.61%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

