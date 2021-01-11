$137.40 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $137.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $139.60 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $137.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $546.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $566.85 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

