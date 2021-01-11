Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.64 or 0.03851212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.