Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $510,874.60 and $3,120.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,579,121 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

