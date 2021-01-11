Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AKBTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AKBTY stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

