Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SZLMY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

