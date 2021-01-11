Analysts Set Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) PT at €65.13

Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.13 ($76.62).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €68.45 ($80.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.76 and a 200-day moving average of €57.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31. Krones AG has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($88.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

