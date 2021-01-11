Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Analysts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

