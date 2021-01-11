Bella Protocol Market Cap Achieves $12.82 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $10.52 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00325653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.19 or 0.03856141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

