ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ProAssurance have lost more than its industry in a year's time. The company's high expenses have been weighing on the company’s margins. Volatility in premium retention in its physician business remains a concern. A major risk is associated with its investment portfolio. It has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, which have been accretive to premiums, over the past few quarters. The buyouts and integrations of companies have helped it to enhance financial size and strength. The company is also moving toward its joint marketing and shared risk programs. Following the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity is likely to create the nation's third largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. Growing cash flows courtesy of a strong balance sheet bode well for the company.”

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

