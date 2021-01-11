Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Jushi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

JUSHF opened at $5.61 on Monday. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

