JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 283.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

