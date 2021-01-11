Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $352.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $345.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.97 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.47.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $276,684.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,635 shares of company stock worth $51,663,961 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.