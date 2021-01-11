Polis (POLIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,358.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $24,358.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

