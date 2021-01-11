Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $176.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

RARE opened at $150.59 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,408 shares of company stock worth $5,706,689 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

