Cryptopay (CPAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $403.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

