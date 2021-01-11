Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to Outperform

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 243,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

