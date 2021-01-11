CONTRACOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,879.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $111,879.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00105377 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00299696 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012692 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.