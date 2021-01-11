BitCash (BITC) Market Capitalization Tops $144,556.96

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. BitCash has a total market cap of $144,556.96 and approximately $125,939.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BitCash

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com

Buying and Selling BitCash

BitCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

