INT (INT) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, INT has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $14,362.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.25 or 0.00327220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.79 or 0.03860102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

