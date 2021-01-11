Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Athenex stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
