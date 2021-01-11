Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,760 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 11.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

