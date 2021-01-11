USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
USAC opened at $13.98 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
