ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $72.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGN. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. ASGN has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $4,643,909.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,734,000 after buying an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.