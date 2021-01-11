Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $4.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

