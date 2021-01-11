Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.