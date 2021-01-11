Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.45 million.Inovalon also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.93 on Monday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

