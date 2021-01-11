QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One QChi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. QChi has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,943.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00325653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.19 or 0.03856141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

