Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.45 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 343,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

