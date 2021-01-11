Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $172.17

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $223.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -466.09 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $228.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,070 shares of company stock valued at $201,840,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 81.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

