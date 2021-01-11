Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/7/2021 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $93.00 to $105.00.
- 1/5/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $93.00 to $105.00.
- 1/4/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/28/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $100.00 to $105.00.
- 12/28/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $81.00.
- 12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – Paychex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Paychex is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 656.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 71.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
