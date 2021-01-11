Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $93.00 to $105.00.

1/5/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $93.00 to $105.00.

1/4/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $78.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Paychex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $100.00 to $105.00.

12/28/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $81.00.

12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Paychex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

12/18/2020 – Paychex is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 656.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 71.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

