Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Receives €149.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.13 ($178.97).

Several brokerages have commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.36 and a 200 day moving average of €139.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.12. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35).

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

