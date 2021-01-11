Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Receives €149.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €152.13 ($178.97).

Several brokerages have commented on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €139.36 and a 200 day moving average of €139.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.12. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

