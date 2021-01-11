Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
