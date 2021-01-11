Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

