RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

