RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 19,456 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JQUA stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.