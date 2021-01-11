RVW Wealth LLC Sells 386 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

